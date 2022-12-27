United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Acquired by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,103 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the quarter. United Rentals comprises approximately 1.7% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $7,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 173.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 202.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 184.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $355.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.54 and a fifty-two week high of $373.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $337.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.13. The company has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.86.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $9.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.00 by $0.27. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 35.38%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 32.38 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, Director Jose B. Alvarez acquired 177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $344.65 per share, with a total value of $61,003.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,660 shares in the company, valued at $3,673,969. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on URI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $320.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $318.00 to $365.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $354.00 to $328.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $365.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of United Rentals from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $381.33.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Read More

