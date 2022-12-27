Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.71.

VLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the first quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 82.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the third quarter worth $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 70.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. 54.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VLY opened at $11.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Valley National Bancorp has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $15.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.51%.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

