Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) is First Financial Corp IN’s 10th Largest Position

First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Communication Services ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of First Financial Corp IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. First Financial Corp IN owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOX. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 21,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 246.8% in the 3rd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 10,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 7,620 shares during the period. Kennicott Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 307,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of VOX opened at $82.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.59. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.25 and a fifty-two week high of $138.47.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.