Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 240,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,404 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 4.9% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $32,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 129.5% during the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,320.0% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $152.03 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $132.64 and a 1 year high of $172.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $151.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.19.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

