Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Position Boosted by First Financial Corp IN

First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Energy ETF makes up 0.7% of First Financial Corp IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FAS Wealth Partners grew its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 10,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 18,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $444,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VDE opened at $121.05 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.10. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $75.99 and a 52 week high of $132.63.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

