Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Brand Asset Management Group Inc.

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,719.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,107,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 6,002,184 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 25,220,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,008,000 after purchasing an additional 5,086,483 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 104,305,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,255,647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114,632 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 33,042,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884,494 shares during the period. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 36,920,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624,791 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $42.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.67. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $51.92.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.