Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,070 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 62.5% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 253,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,558,000 after buying an additional 97,500 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 11,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $539,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 128,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after purchasing an additional 8,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 43.4% during the second quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 10,017 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

VWO opened at $38.75 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $51.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.65.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

