Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) is First Financial Corp IN’s 6th Largest Position

First Financial Corp IN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of First Financial Corp IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $3,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 124.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter valued at about $44,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VHT opened at $248.36 on Tuesday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.12 and a fifty-two week high of $268.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $245.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.13.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

