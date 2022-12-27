Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) is First Financial Corp IN’s 3rd Largest Position

First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up 4.5% of First Financial Corp IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $6,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,431,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,447,190,000 after purchasing an additional 296,769 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 716.0% in the second quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 3,088,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,008,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710,424 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 42,514.8% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 614,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 613,063 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 277,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,585,000 after purchasing an additional 8,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 18.0% in the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 233,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,312,000 after purchasing an additional 35,655 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $319.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $330.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $338.56. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $291.61 and a 52 week high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

