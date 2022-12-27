Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by First Financial Corp IN

First Financial Corp IN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.4% of First Financial Corp IN’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,473,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,805,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,902 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,998,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,567,239,000 after acquiring an additional 766,869 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,155,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,324,000 after acquiring an additional 813,348 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,345,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,174,000 after acquiring an additional 68,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 34.7% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,098,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,185 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of VO opened at $203.99 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $182.88 and a 1-year high of $256.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.