Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Holdings Increased by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. West Bancorporation Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 177.5% in the 2nd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 625.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $135.53 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $119.81 and a 1-year high of $154.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.26.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

