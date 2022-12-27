Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Acquired by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,853 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $21,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newport Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC now owns 6,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Kearns & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Kearns & Associates LLC now owns 5,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $82.74 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $74.66 and a 1 year high of $116.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.61.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

