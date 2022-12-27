Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Drake & Associates LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 7,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,659,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 659.9% in the third quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $351.87 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $441.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $357.63 and its 200-day moving average is $358.30.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

