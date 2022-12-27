Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) Position Boosted by Provident Wealth Management LLC

Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,700 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 10.0% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Provident Wealth Management LLC owned 0.65% of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF worth $16,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 194.4% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 669.4% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $44,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOOV stock opened at $139.77 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.99. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $123.18 and a 12 month high of $155.00.

