Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 913 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 443,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,864,000 after acquiring an additional 164,864 shares during the last quarter. Lanham O Dell & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. Lanham O Dell & Company Inc. now owns 73,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,748,000 after acquiring an additional 42,694 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $435,000. Finally, Davidson Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $403,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $191.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $195.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.42. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.