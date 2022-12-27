Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by FAS Wealth Partners

FAS Wealth Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of FAS Wealth Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. FAS Wealth Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 33,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 10,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 25,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 160.8% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 25,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,875,000 after buying an additional 15,935 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of VTI stock opened at $191.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.42. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.