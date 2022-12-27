VirtualMeta Price Reaches $0.0255 (VMA)

VirtualMeta (VMA) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. In the last seven days, VirtualMeta has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One VirtualMeta token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0255 or 0.00000151 BTC on exchanges. VirtualMeta has a market capitalization of $58.57 million and approximately $42.01 worth of VirtualMeta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About VirtualMeta

VirtualMeta’s launch date was March 23rd, 2022. VirtualMeta’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens. VirtualMeta’s official website is vmeta.studio. VirtualMeta’s official Twitter account is @vmetastudio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VirtualMeta Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VirtualMeta (VMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. VirtualMeta has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VirtualMeta is 0.02546723 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vmeta.studio/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VirtualMeta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VirtualMeta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VirtualMeta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

