Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stake Trimmed by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,612,269 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 14,978 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 1.3% of Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Visa were worth $833,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 6,787 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Visa by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 316,320 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $56,194,000 after acquiring an additional 28,043 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Visa by 1,351.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 17,412 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 16,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Visa by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 34,998 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after acquiring an additional 15,397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of V stock opened at $205.83 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $235.85. The firm has a market cap of $387.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $205.58 and a 200-day moving average of $201.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa Cuts Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 51.03%. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.75%.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Visa from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Visa from $257.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.69.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.