VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) PT Lowered to $11.00 at Needham & Company LLC

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of VIZIO to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of VIZIO in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of VIZIO to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get VIZIO alerts:

VIZIO Stock Down 4.7 %

NYSE:VZIO opened at $7.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.98 and a 200 day moving average of $9.77. VIZIO has a 52 week low of $6.47 and a 52 week high of $19.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.21 and a beta of 1.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

VIZIO ( NYSE:VZIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. VIZIO had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $435.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.65 million.

In related news, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $402,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,180,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,587,302.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 190,067 shares of company stock worth $2,004,344 in the last three months. 45.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of VIZIO

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 31,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of VIZIO by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VIZIO by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VIZIO by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares during the period. 17.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VIZIO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.