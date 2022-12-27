Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 13.1% per year over the last three years.

IGD opened at $5.27 on Tuesday. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $4.93 and a twelve month high of $6.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 12.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,458 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 12.7% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 98,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 11,025 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund in the first quarter worth about $68,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 9.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 188,461 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 16,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 7.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 252,841 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 18,161 shares during the last quarter.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

