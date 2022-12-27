Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 13.1% per year over the last three years.
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Stock Up 1.0 %
IGD opened at $5.27 on Tuesday. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $4.93 and a twelve month high of $6.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.36.
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
