W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Receives $88.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WPC shares. Raymond James increased their target price on W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On W. P. Carey

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WPC. Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the 3rd quarter worth $246,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the third quarter valued at $605,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the third quarter valued at about $21,504,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in W. P. Carey by 15.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,345,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,899,000 after purchasing an additional 175,447 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 343,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,994,000 after purchasing an additional 64,419 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

NYSE:WPC opened at $79.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. W. P. Carey has a 12-month low of $67.76 and a 12-month high of $89.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $1.065 dividend. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 168.25%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

