Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN) Receives C$152.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$152.33.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$150.00 target price for the company. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from C$180.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of WCN opened at C$181.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.58. Waste Connections has a twelve month low of C$148.05 and a twelve month high of C$196.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$46.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$185.70 and a 200 day moving average of C$178.52.

Waste Connections ( TSE:WCN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.35 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.51 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections will post 5.7799999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.347 per share. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 21.65%.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

