Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Receives $297.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $297.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WSO shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Watsco from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Watsco from $284.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Watsco from $217.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th.

Watsco Stock Up 1.3 %

WSO stock opened at $252.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $264.34 and its 200 day moving average is $264.23. Watsco has a one year low of $220.68 and a one year high of $316.05.

Watsco Announces Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.39 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 25.19%. On average, research analysts forecast that Watsco will post 14.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were given a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.40%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Watsco

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 828.6% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 66.7% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Stories

