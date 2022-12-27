Wedbush Comments on Getty Images Holdings, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:GETY)

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Getty Images in a report released on Wednesday, December 21st. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the year. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Getty Images’ current full-year earnings is ($0.25) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Getty Images’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Getty Images from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Getty Images from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Getty Images from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Getty Images from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $9.90 to $5.70 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.25 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 7.33.

Getty Images Stock Down 0.2 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Getty Images

Shares of NYSE:GETY opened at 5.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is 5.47. Getty Images has a 12 month low of 4.51 and a 12 month high of 37.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Getty Images in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Getty Images in the third quarter worth $110,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Getty Images in the third quarter worth $80,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Getty Images during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Getty Images during the third quarter worth $96,000.

Getty Images Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a visual content creator and marketplace in the United States and internationally. It maintains privately-owned photographic archives covering approximately 160,000 news, sport, and entertainment events, as well as variety of subjects, including lifestyle, business, science, health and beauty, sports, transportation, and travel under the Getty Images, iStock, and Unsplash brands.

Featured Articles

