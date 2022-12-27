Wedbush Weighs in on CarMax, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for CarMax in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, December 23rd. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.93 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.26. The consensus estimate for CarMax’s current full-year earnings is $3.48 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.50). CarMax had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

CarMax Stock Performance

KMX has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on CarMax from $82.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut their target price on CarMax from $100.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CarMax from $124.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CarMax from $108.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on CarMax from $64.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.90.

CarMax stock opened at $60.16 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.51 and a 200-day moving average of $79.78. CarMax has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $130.74. The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the third quarter valued at $267,000. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC increased its position in CarMax by 24.0% during the third quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in CarMax during the third quarter valued at $4,617,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in CarMax by 100.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its position in CarMax by 6.0% during the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

