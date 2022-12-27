Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Price Target to $14.00

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

UAA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Under Armour from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Under Armour from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Under Armour presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.40.

Under Armour Stock Performance

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $9.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.92 and a 200 day moving average of $8.73. Under Armour has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $22.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. Under Armour had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Under Armour’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Under Armour will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 52.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 48.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 37.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 34.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 33.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

