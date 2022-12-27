William Blair Comments on Carnival Co. & plc’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CCL)

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Carnival Co. & in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 22nd. William Blair analyst R. Sundby anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.29) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Carnival Co. &’s current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Carnival Co. &’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.
Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 30th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.46). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 50.07% and a negative return on equity of 64.76%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion.
Carnival Co. & Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $7.81 on Monday. Carnival Co. & has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $23.86. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.25.
Institutional Trading of Carnival Co. &
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 19.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 109,251,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,036,000 after buying an additional 17,815,226 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 40.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,178,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073,685 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 0.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,011,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,354,000 after acquiring an additional 43,372 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,734,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,697,000 after acquiring an additional 93,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 6.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,550,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,003,000 after acquiring an additional 262,027 shares during the last quarter. 49.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Carnival Co. &
Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.
