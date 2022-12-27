Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd Invests $200,000 in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. Archer-Daniels-Midland makes up approximately 0.1% of Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADM. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 160.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.18.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $94.62 on Tuesday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $98.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.78 and its 200 day moving average is $86.20. The firm has a market cap of $51.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.84.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.44. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $24.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.07%.

Insider Transactions at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $2,531,512.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 284,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,538,293.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $28,014,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,551,185.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $2,531,512.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 284,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,538,293.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 352,396 shares of company stock valued at $32,972,495 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Articles

