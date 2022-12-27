Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd Purchases New Shares in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 221,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,000. NU accounts for 0.6% of Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of NU by 151.3% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 65,597,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,336,000 after acquiring an additional 39,497,178 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in NU by 134.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 54,097,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,326,000 after buying an additional 31,058,411 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in NU by 3,385.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,689,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,319,000 after buying an additional 50,206,289 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of NU by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 49,252,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,972,000 after buying an additional 4,519,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NU by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,602,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NU opened at $3.89 on Tuesday. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $11.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.40.

Several research analysts have commented on NU shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NU from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on NU from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.69.

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

