Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd Sells 1,692 Shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd decreased its position in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,692 shares during the quarter. Lindsay accounts for approximately 0.1% of Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LNN. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lindsay by 461.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 150,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,977,000 after buying an additional 123,619 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Lindsay in the first quarter worth about $16,554,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lindsay by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,886,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,133,000 after purchasing an additional 104,363 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lindsay in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,869,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new position in Lindsay during the 1st quarter worth $8,933,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LNN shares. StockNews.com raised Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Lindsay from $176.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

NYSE:LNN opened at $165.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Lindsay Co. has a 12-month low of $116.77 and a 12-month high of $183.08.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $190.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.04 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 8.49%. Lindsay’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lindsay Co. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.90%.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

