Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd Sells 51,263 Shares of Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)

Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd lowered its stake in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR – Get Rating) by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,263 shares during the quarter. Danimer Scientific makes up 0.1% of Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.07% of Danimer Scientific worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 69.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 16,236 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Danimer Scientific by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 189,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 19,018 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 151.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 263,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 158,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 275,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 13,517 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.98% of the company’s stock.

DNMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Danimer Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Danimer Scientific to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

In other news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total transaction of $26,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 434,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,484.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $67,700 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DNMR opened at $1.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.36 and its 200 day moving average is $3.59. The stock has a market cap of $169.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.19. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.59 and a 1-year high of $9.35. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). Danimer Scientific had a negative return on equity of 25.06% and a negative net margin of 295.12%. The business had revenue of $10.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Danimer Scientific

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including films, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

