WT Wealth Management Acquires 696 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

WT Wealth Management raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 107 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on GS. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $483.00 to $477.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $469.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $403.44.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.0 %

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $345.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $359.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $331.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $117.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.40. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.84 and a twelve month high of $412.66.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 22.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $14.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.53 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.63%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 147,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $3,281,515.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,070,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,775,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 147,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $3,281,515.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,070,982 shares in the company, valued at $23,775,800.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.84, for a total value of $3,858,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,269,031.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,847,711 shares of company stock worth $117,408,700. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

See Also

