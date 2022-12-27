WT Wealth Management Buys 746 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

WT Wealth Management lifted its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stack Financial Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.8% in the first quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 346,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl raised its position in Mondelez International by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 83,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 5.2% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 6.6% during the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 31.1% in the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 5,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.94.

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.6 %

MDLZ opened at $67.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.36. The firm has a market cap of $91.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.68. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 68.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $1,512,309.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,588 shares in the company, valued at $12,131,169.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

