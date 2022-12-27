WT Wealth Management Cuts Stock Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

WT Wealth Management lowered its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 95,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF makes up 2.9% of WT Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $5,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 859.1% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000.
First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance
FTSM stock opened at $59.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.42 and its 200-day moving average is $59.42. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $59.26 and a twelve month high of $59.83.
First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend
