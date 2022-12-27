WT Wealth Management Decreases Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

WT Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,162.5% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 37,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 17,681 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of SHY opened at $81.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.82. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.56 and a one year high of $85.57.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
