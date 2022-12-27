WT Wealth Management Has $961,000 Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

WT Wealth Management reduced its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,444 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in FedEx were worth $961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 121.6% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in FedEx by 206.7% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in FedEx during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 220.0% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 160 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. Stephens cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a $190.00 price objective on FedEx in a report on Monday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $218.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on FedEx from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $240.00 price objective on FedEx in a report on Tuesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.84.

NYSE:FDX opened at $175.93 on Tuesday. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $141.92 and a twelve month high of $266.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

