WT Wealth Management Increases Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

WT Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,900 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the quarter. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 22.5% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,539 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,035,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,654 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $419,981,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 37,795.5% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 720,772 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 718,870 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 51.3% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,998,331 shares of the software company’s stock worth $731,509,000 after acquiring an additional 677,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 22.4% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,963,024 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,104,541,000 after acquiring an additional 542,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total value of $1,690,714.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,832 shares in the company, valued at $4,997,345.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total transaction of $1,690,714.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,997,345.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,728,129.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,561 shares of company stock worth $9,386,554 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adobe Price Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $354.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Adobe from $337.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Oppenheimer downgraded Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.88.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $338.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $157.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $325.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $352.20. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $582.88.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.