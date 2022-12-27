WT Wealth Management Invests $24.09 Million in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU)

WT Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,074,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $24,087,000. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 makes up about 12.1% of WT Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 3rd quarter worth $16,603,000. Dudley & Shanley Inc. raised its position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 51.6% in the third quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 170,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 58,000 shares during the last quarter. XR Securities LLC raised its position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 9.6% in the third quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 69,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 6,034 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 2,083.0% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,990,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the second quarter valued at about $202,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Trading Down 1.8 %

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 stock opened at $16.79 on Tuesday. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 has a 12 month low of $12.03 and a 12 month high of $23.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.59.

About ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

