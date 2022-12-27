WT Wealth Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

WT Wealth Management lowered its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 65.1% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 6.7% during the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 15,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 19.2% in the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 5,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $367.90 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $231.87 and a twelve month high of $375.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $359.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $331.57. The firm has a market cap of $349.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.24, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.35.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 80.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 149,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.54, for a total transaction of $49,934,778.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,624,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,666,555,618.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny acquired 29,992,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 149,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.54, for a total transaction of $49,934,778.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,624,546 shares in the company, valued at $34,666,555,618.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 620,386 shares of company stock worth $212,234,083 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.