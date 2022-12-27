WT Wealth Management Lowers Stock Holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX)

WT Wealth Management lessened its holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,791 shares during the quarter. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF accounts for about 1.3% of WT Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. WT Wealth Management owned approximately 0.39% of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF worth $2,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 7,110 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 116.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 518.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF alerts:

VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of REMX opened at $77.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.18. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a twelve month low of $76.05 and a twelve month high of $127.50.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.