WT Wealth Management Purchases New Position in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY)

WT Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 123,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,796,000. iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF comprises about 3.4% of WT Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. WT Wealth Management owned 2.29% of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 16,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 25.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 66,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CMDY opened at $54.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.72. iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF has a one year low of $49.34 and a one year high of $68.21.

