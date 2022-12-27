WT Wealth Management Reduces Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

WT Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,353 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in Intuit by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 65 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 81.0% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 71.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 79 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the third quarter valued at $49,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $384.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $397.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $411.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $339.36 and a 12-month high of $658.84. The company has a market cap of $108.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.15.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 14.10%. Research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $498.00 to $462.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. CICC Research initiated coverage on Intuit in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Intuit in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Intuit from $560.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $496.58.

Insider Activity

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total value of $630,190.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,314.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $630,190.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,314.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total transaction of $166,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,892.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,489 shares of company stock worth $1,019,634. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

