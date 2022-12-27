WT Wealth Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

WT Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,791 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 1.6% of WT Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Leverty Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC now owns 1,009,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,397,000 after buying an additional 77,130 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 275,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,739,000 after buying an additional 7,153 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after buying an additional 5,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,029.6% in the third quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 37,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 34,593 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $32.38 on Tuesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $39.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.75 and a 200 day moving average of $31.34.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

