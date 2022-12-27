WT Wealth Management Sells 1,432 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

WT Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,432 shares during the quarter. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 24,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 107,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 43,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.16 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.16 and a 52 week high of $21.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.20.

