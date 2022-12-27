WT Wealth Management Sells 42,367 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

WT Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,367 shares during the quarter. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 20.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 823,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,501,000 after purchasing an additional 139,359 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA SCHR opened at $49.55 on Tuesday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $48.09 and a 1 year high of $56.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.29.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.