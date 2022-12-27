WT Wealth Management Sells 70 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

WT Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,638 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 7,255 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 13.7% during the third quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 3,619 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.9% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,041 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 16.0% in the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 4,171 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 11.0% during the third quarter. Stone Asset Management Inc. now owns 504 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,589.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total transaction of $716,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total transaction of $991,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,819,589.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,452 shares of company stock valued at $3,594,051. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COST. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $552.00.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $462.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $495.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $501.47. The stock has a market cap of $205.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.21%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.