Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank trimmed its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Xcel Energy accounts for about 1.7% of First PREMIER Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $5,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,127 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,664,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,452,830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423,565 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,655,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,704,000 after purchasing an additional 875,954 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,543,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,021,000 after purchasing an additional 162,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,271,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,740,000 after purchasing an additional 304,648 shares during the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Xcel Energy

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $77,930.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,905.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ XEL opened at $70.93 on Tuesday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $56.89 and a one year high of $77.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th will be issued a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 63.73%.

Several research firms have issued reports on XEL. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $86.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.64.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

