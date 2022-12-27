Xcel Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,000 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,473 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 942 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 24,338 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,707 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 3,927 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 16,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $1,294,433.17. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 209,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,707,228.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 16,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $1,294,433.17. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 209,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,707,228.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $321,891.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,956,795.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,231 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,249 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX Companies Trading Up 1.4 %

TJX has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on TJX Companies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

NYSE:TJX opened at $79.50 on Tuesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $81.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.89. The company has a market cap of $91.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.97% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $12.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. As a group, analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.11%.

TJX Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Recommended Stories

