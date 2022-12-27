Xcel Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,600 Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 571.4% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 618.2% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, First Community Trust NA grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DRI shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Stephens boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

Insider Activity

Darden Restaurants Stock Up 1.1 %

In related news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total transaction of $128,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74 shares in the company, valued at $9,506.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total value of $128,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 74 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,506.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $323,060.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,283 shares in the company, valued at $766,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 45,057 shares of company stock valued at $6,092,586 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $138.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.47. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.96 and a 1 year high of $155.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.23.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.76%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Featured Articles

