Xcel Wealth Management LLC Buys 724 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in U. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Unity Software by 5.5% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Unity Software by 1.6% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in Unity Software by 12.2% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Unity Software by 8.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in Unity Software by 18.9% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:U opened at $27.63 on Tuesday. Unity Software Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.22 and a 52 week high of $150.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.41.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.17). Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 26.00% and a negative net margin of 63.17%. The firm had revenue of $322.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $27,416.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 437,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,066,443.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $27,416.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 437,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,066,443.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Whitten sold 11,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $423,033.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 680,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,299,108.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,330 shares of company stock worth $2,430,252 in the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $60.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.38.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

